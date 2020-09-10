'Flip or Flop' Premiere Date Revealed With Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead Returning

Flip or Flop is officially coming back for Season 9, with both Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead returning, and a premiere date has been revealed. On Thursday, it was announced that 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop will kick off on Thurs., Oct. 15, at 9pm ET/PT, only on HGTV. The former couple has consistently brought more fans into their house-flipping fold, with more than 23 million viewers watching the series last season.

"Tarek and I have a common goal to create beautiful houses for families," said Anstead in a statement. "We work hard but our priority is spending quality time with our wonderful kids and raising them to appreciate the love of family," El Moussa and Anstead split in 2016, with their divorce finalizing in early 2018. She later married Ant Anstead. The former couple share two children together: 8-year-old Taylor El Moussa, and 3-year-old Brayden El Moussa. In a statement on the new episodes, El moussa invoked the couple's children as the reason for why they do what they do. "Taylor and Brayden are the reason behind everything we do," said El Moussa. "They are both happy and healthy and the flipping business is thriving."

The iconic flipping duo is back at it again! 🙌 Get the details on the Season 9 premiere of #FlipOrFlop now! 👇 https://t.co/rjttvoRZh0 — HGTV (@hgtv) September 10, 2020

A synopsis of the new season reads: "In the season premiere, Tarek and Christina buy a small two-bedroom house in hopes of selling for a big price tag. To increase the value, they add fresh curb appeal with new paint and landscaping, build a large, bright kitchen, and install a stunning tile wall in the bathroom. Throughout the season, the pair races to snatch up desirable properties in LA’s hot real estate market, takes on homes with challenging floorplans and overhauls what is possibly their grossest flip yet."

Some fans may not be able to wait until October to get their El Moussa and Anstead fix, any they won't have to. On Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV will debut the season two finale of Anstead’s solo series, Christina on the Coast. Then, on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, El Moussa will return in four new episodes of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. which sees the house-flipping expert mentoring "real estate novices who want to learn the secrets of a successful flip."