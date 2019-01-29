‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Calls Ex-Wife Christina’s New Husband ‘a Good Man in My Kids’ Lives’

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa continues to have nothing but good things to say about his ex-wife Christina El Moussa‘s new husband, British TV host Ant Anstead, calling him a “good man” to have in his children’s lives.

“Of course I ask my kids about things they do, and what’s going on, and they always say good things about him,” El Moussa told PEOPLE. “So as a father, it’s good to know that there’s hopefully a good man in my kids’ lives besides me.”

El Moussa, 37, knows it could have been worse.

“It could have been someone else. It could have been a s–ty guy, you know? And that would have been a problem,” El Moussa said. “I don’t want to get into the previous guys dated, but I would say Ant is, by far, better. Like, lightyears.”

El Moussa and Christina share two children, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. Anstead also has two children from a previous marriage, daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12.

El Moussa said Taylor has not had trouble adjusting to the new family dynamic, suggesting Christina finding someone so quickly after their divorce was a good thing for their children.

“I think for her, maybe it’s a good thing too, to get some security in her life. I think stability is great,” he explained. “At the end of the day, no matter how you look at any situation, you have to say ‘I have children. So is it good for the kids? Or is it bad for the kids?’”

He added, “Whenever something is frustrating me, upsetting me, bothering me, whatever it might be, I always go back to my foundation, which is my children. It’s not about me anymore. It’s about them.”

Although El Moussa has been positive about Christina and Anstead’s marriage, he previously told PEOPLE he did not learn about their nuptials until he started getting texts from people with photos of the wedding from social media.

El Moussa and Christina, who changed her last name to Anstead, split in December 2016. However, they continued filming Flip or Flop together. However, HGTV ordered a pilot for a solo El Moussa series and an accompanying web series. Christina also signed on to star in her own series, called Christina on the Coast.

“Design is my favorite part of the house-flipping process and I can’t wait to be able to now work directly with clients and create a space they’ve always dreamed of having,” Christina said of her new series. “The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life and I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning.”

Photo credit: Getty Images