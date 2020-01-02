‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina Anstead Welcomes 2020 With Husband Ant and Their Blended Family in ‘Love’ Photo

Christina Anstead is ringing in 2020 with her family by her side! The Flip or Flop star rocked matching pajamas with husband Ant Anstead and their blended family of five children for an adorable New Year’s Day photo in front of large letter sculptures spelling out “LOVE.”

“Happy New Year from our family to yours!!!” Christina wrote alongside a heart emoji.” What are your 2020 goals? Mine are traveling with the fam, exercising (I know basic – but I really need to [laughing out loud]) and launching wellness remodel and a furniture line. Going to be a busy / fun year!! #LOVE.”

Since marrying in December 2018, Ant and Christina have embraced all the love of their blended family, which consists of the HGTV personality’s children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, on Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, and Ant’s children from a previous relationship, 13-year-old son Archie and daughter Amelie Rose, 16. In September, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Hudson London.

Just days before the family’s New Year celebration, Christina opened up about “adjusting” to having a newborn again.

“16 weeks post baby and still adjusting over here… does anyone else have a baby who doesn’t like to nap?” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Hudson passed out in her arms. “We have the room blacked out, white noise machine, soft pajamas and a swaddle and he still has such a hard time going down . He only likes to sleep on me- which is sweet and wonderful on occasion – except I have other kids and a million things to do … and he woke up like 5 times last night so I feel like I got hit by a train today.”

She added of her husband, “Luckily [Ant] took the big kids on an adventure so I can stay in my pajamas all day #momlife.”

