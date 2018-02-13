‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Host Last Season Premiere Party

Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated the end of their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper Tuesday with about 150 people who helped make the show such a success.

The party got started at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium Tuesday evening, when the cast and crew of the show got together to watch the premiere of the show’s fifth and final season.

“Last night was a special night!” Joanna captioned a group shot of the party. “This is what FIVE seasons of Fixer Upper looks like- from all the amazing clients who let us work on their homes, the Magnolia Homes Construction/Design team, our sub-contractors, the artisans, and the production crew. We are so thankful. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Joanna then went on to thank HGTV for “believing in” her and her husband as well as for the “amazing opportunity” to appear on the network.

The Gaineses announced in September that the upcoming season of their show would be their last, saying they were taking time off to focus on their family. It’s a bittersweet choice, the couple said on their blog.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place,” they wrote.

Some have speculated, however, that the two might be trying to pitch another show outside of their HGTV contract.

Photo credit: HGTV