Firings and Pregnancy Updates Rock 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans
Social media users have been having a field day.
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast will look a lot different in its eighth season. Candiace Dillard-Bassett announced her departure earlier this month, exiting on her accord after six seasons as a full-time cast member. She surprised fans with an Instagram announcement and interview with Entertainment Tonight revealing that she left the show amid learning she's expecting her first child. Her last two seasons were riddled with a major rift with majority of the cast members, so her departure, while she says may be temporary, is necessary to focus on curating a healthy and stress-free pregnancy. "I was really adamant about creating a space not just for the baby, but for me — for us — for this time in our lives," she told ET. "I wanted the space around us and around our child to feel peaceful and to feel free and to feel positive, without any added pressure, good, bad or indifferent from the show."
Dillard-Bassett's pregnancy news came a mere hour after Robyn Dixon, who's been a full-time cast member since its inaugural season, confirmed she was fired from the show after being in the hot seat all season for hiding her marital issues that took place in Season 7. Dixon stands by her decision to not reveal her husband's alleged infidelity, claiming it didn't occur while filming. Fans called for her to be fired for not showcasing her reality. Her husband, Juan Dixon, has also missed all but two reunion specials.
In an episode of her podcast Reasonably Shady alongside co-star and BFF Gizelle Bryant, Dixon said of her firing: It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."
The Jasmine Brand would later report that newcomer, Nneka Ihim, has also been fired after one season. Her storyline centered on an issue with Wendy Osefo. Ihim has yet to speak on the news. Some fans believed Ihim created the issue as a ploy to play out the entire season, which she denies. With so much Potomac news, social media has been in an uproar.
How will the dynamic be now?
Who are the #rhop contrarians that don’t like Dr. Wendy going to support now? pic.twitter.com/nX5ihVUbVD
Dixon and Ihim were two of Osefo's adversaries. With them gone, it creates an opportunity for possible reconciliation amongst the group.
The grand dame...not
Ihim is new to the Potomac area. One social media user noted her newly purchased home was in vain.
The shade isn't so reasonable
Robyn being shady by trying imply that Candiace was also fired on her weak ass Podcast and whole time Candiace left because she wanted her pregnancy to be peaceful is why Robyn will forever be Potomac’s biggest loser. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/ihI5oDJo9p— black tv (@blktelevision) April 15, 2024
Dixon couldn't resist throwing shade toward her former friend, Dillard-Bassett. In Dixon's exit announcement, she seemingly referenced Dillard-Bassett saying her exit was her choice (which sources have deemed to be true) was a lie.
The recast fans hoped for
After a season of division and fans believing many storylines were made up or forced, Potomac fans have been begging for a recast. With so many announcements in one day, it was overwhelming.
Choosing peace
Candiace played that shit so smart, i’m sorry she’s a text book housewife. I can’t even be mad at her departure. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/veuXuG5tVu— Ron (@ronthacreator) April 15, 2024
Dillard-Bassett made a health-conscious move by ceasing filming to enjoy her pregnancy. She'll be sure to keep her followers updated on social media with her pregnancy journey.
I'll do you one better
Dillard-Bassett topped Dixon with her pregnancy news. The two battled it out all season, with Dixon refusing to make amends and rebuild their once-close friendship.