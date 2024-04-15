Firings and Pregnancy Updates Rock 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast will look a lot different in its eighth season. Candiace Dillard-Bassett announced her departure earlier this month, exiting on her accord after six seasons as a full-time cast member. She surprised fans with an Instagram announcement and interview with Entertainment Tonight revealing that she left the show amid learning she's expecting her first child. Her last two seasons were riddled with a major rift with majority of the cast members, so her departure, while she says may be temporary, is necessary to focus on curating a healthy and stress-free pregnancy. "I was really adamant about creating a space not just for the baby, but for me — for us — for this time in our lives," she told ET. "I wanted the space around us and around our child to feel peaceful and to feel free and to feel positive, without any added pressure, good, bad or indifferent from the show."

Dillard-Bassett's pregnancy news came a mere hour after Robyn Dixon, who's been a full-time cast member since its inaugural season, confirmed she was fired from the show after being in the hot seat all season for hiding her marital issues that took place in Season 7. Dixon stands by her decision to not reveal her husband's alleged infidelity, claiming it didn't occur while filming. Fans called for her to be fired for not showcasing her reality. Her husband, Juan Dixon, has also missed all but two reunion specials.

In an episode of her podcast Reasonably Shady alongside co-star and BFF Gizelle Bryant, Dixon said of her firing: It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

The Jasmine Brand would later report that newcomer, Nneka Ihim, has also been fired after one season. Her storyline centered on an issue with Wendy Osefo. Ihim has yet to speak on the news. Some fans believed Ihim created the issue as a ploy to play out the entire season, which she denies. With so much Potomac news, social media has been in an uproar.