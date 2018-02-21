Farrah Abraham ‘Outs’ ‘Teen Mom’ Castmates in MTV ‘Tell All’

Farrah Abraham is taking down her Teen Mom castmates along with MTV…or at least she’s trying to.

The Teen Mom OG cast member posted the dramatically-titled YouTube video “FARRAH ABRAHAM TEEN MOM OUTS VIACOM PRODUCTION ILLEGAL BEHAVIOR TELL ALL” on social media Tuesday. In 15 minutes, the video touches on almost all of her fellow castmates and accuses MTV of sex shaming, bullying and harassing her over her work in the adult entertainment industry.

About Chelsea Houska DeBoer, she said the Teen Mom 2 cast member’s “focus is on being famous,” adding, “I don’t condone that.”

Kailyn Lowry, who recently expressed on Teen Mom 2 that she thinks she may be “more hated” than Abraham, is simply trying to take her spotlight, the My Teenage Dream Ended author accused.

“I signed up to to do the show because I was accidentally pregnant,” she said, adding, “My social justice to this earth is teaching my daughter what’s wrong and what’s right.”

She also called out Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra of Teen Mom OG for drinking, claiming that her castmates are “hiding things” from their story lines with the help of producers, whom she called “ideal manipulators.”

As she sat beside 8-year-old daughter Sophia, Abraham railed on the MTV production team, splicing screenshots of what appears to be a Facebook conversation about a walkie talkie cord into the video along with the text, “Hurting mothers & children is illegal, especially to protected classes.”

In October, Abraham claimed that she had been fired by Viacom, the company behind MTV, for her work in cam shows and porn. She then walked back those claims, saying she had been “fake fired” to elicit a reaction. Her future on the show at this point is unclear.

The 26-year-old ended her video with this: “I can’t work with sabotaging, slanderous, manipulative, hateful and discriminating,” she said.

Fans were not quite sure what Abraham’s point of making the video was, and they quickly made fun of her for posting such a rambling rant with such a salacious headline.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

