Farrah Abraham’s Fans Want Her to Get Back With Her Ex

Fans of Farrah Abraham are desperate for the Teen Mom OG cast member to reunite with ex Simon Saran.

A new round of relationship speculation came with last week’s airing of the MTV special Being Simon, which followed Saran’s work flipping houses, sometimes alongside his ex.

On a clip of the special posted on Abraham’s Instagram, the two can be seen joking around and laughing with one another. Things don’t seem entirely platonic between the two, as Saran is filmed lifting a giggling Abraham by the waist in order to help her dunk a basketball.

Fans commented on the palpable chemistry between the two in the clip.

“The guy loves you,” one said. “Just treat him better.”

“That’s cute,” another chimed in. “U two look beautiful together.”

Some offered their own relationship advice.

“You need to let your wall down and give Simon a real chance,” one commented. “Stop being so bossy & defensive and allow him be a man. You and (Simon) make a really good couple.”

Abraham and Saran officially called it quits on their relationship during Teen Mom OG’s sixth season, but have been spotted taking trips together to romantic destinations such as Jamaica, Mexico and Greece since the break up.

The two have played the relationship off as being one between “best friends” and business partners, but fans see potential in the way the two behave with one another.

Maybe someday!