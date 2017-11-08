Farrah Abraham’s Mom’s Rap Music Video Is Released, Twitter Cries For Help

When you've gained fame and fortune because you got pregnant as a teenager and had MTV follow you around with cameras, there's no need to try to turn that into other careers. Farrah Abraham has attempted to break into the world of adult film and, as all porn stars do, open her own frozen yogurt store, to mediocre results.

The Abraham clan has attempted to extend their fame into an altogether new realm, as Farrah's mom Deborah has decided to enter the rap game.

OMG! Check out the music video premiere of Debra's FIRST ever rap song, #DebzOG! 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/kkainOT0lE — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 14, 2017





As you can see in the video, Deborah, or as the video introduces her, "DEBZOG," has as much flourish with her rhymes as she does with her wardrobe. If you can manage to get 30 seconds into the video, and can also subject yourself to the actual music, you'll learn that "DEBZOG" is actually supposed to mean "Debz OG," which is as tough of a nickname as Ice from Hocus Pocus.

As someone who knows next to nothing about Teen Mom, it's tough to determine what the hell is going on in this BDSM steampunk nightmare. I'd hoped the behind-the-scenes video would shed light on the matter, but it just left me more confused.

See behind the scenes of Debra's new rap video (and more) TOMORROW on the "Being Debra" Special at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/1FxxfeyTcW — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 14, 2017

The video looks like what you'd see Blossom watch on MTV and, at that time, would pass for an actual video. This atrocity, however, could just be today's equivalent of glamor shots or an old timey photo.

We aren't the only ones left in a stupor over what's happening, as all of Twitter shares in our confusion.

See more reactions to the ridiculous video!

WARNING: Some tweets feature foul language

