Farrah Abraham’s Mom’s Rap Music Video Is Released, Twitter Cries For Help
When you've gained fame and fortune because you got pregnant as a teenager and had MTV follow you around with cameras, there's no need to try to turn that into other careers. Farrah Abraham has attempted to break into the world of adult film and, as all porn stars do, open her own frozen yogurt store, to mediocre results.
The Abraham clan has attempted to extend their fame into an altogether new realm, as Farrah's mom Deborah has decided to enter the rap game.
OMG! Check out the music video premiere of Debra's FIRST ever rap song, #DebzOG! 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/kkainOT0lE— #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 14, 2017
As you can see in the video, Deborah, or as the video introduces her, "DEBZOG," has as much flourish with her rhymes as she does with her wardrobe. If you can manage to get 30 seconds into the video, and can also subject yourself to the actual music, you'll learn that "DEBZOG" is actually supposed to mean "Debz OG," which is as tough of a nickname as Ice from Hocus Pocus.
As someone who knows next to nothing about Teen Mom, it's tough to determine what the hell is going on in this BDSM steampunk nightmare. I'd hoped the behind-the-scenes video would shed light on the matter, but it just left me more confused.
See behind the scenes of Debra's new rap video (and more) TOMORROW on the "Being Debra" Special at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/1FxxfeyTcW— #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 14, 2017
The video looks like what you'd see Blossom watch on MTV and, at that time, would pass for an actual video. This atrocity, however, could just be today's equivalent of glamor shots or an old timey photo.
We aren't the only ones left in a stupor over what's happening, as all of Twitter shares in our confusion.
@TeenMom Us after watching Deborahs video @TylerBaltierra @CatelynnLowell #TM2Live pic.twitter.com/jUnShUV5v3— Lizzy MacDonald (@Lizzard899) February 14, 2017
See more reactions to the ridiculous video!
WARNING: Some tweets feature foul language
MORE NEWS: Teen Mom OG Star Farrah Abraham Reveals New Flashy Diamond / Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Accidentally Posts As Herself While Reviewing Her Frozen Yogurt Shop / Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Weighs In On Donald Trump / Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Has Real Estate Catastrophe
[H/T Twitter, TeenMom]
@TeenMom Us after watching Debrahs video @MaciBookoutMTV #TM2LIVE pic.twitter.com/2dRXIuSrWs— Lizzy MacDonald (@Lizzard899) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom this woman has completely lost her shit. I can't believe this wasn't a joke?— Brianna Riley (@bribri2587) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom pic.twitter.com/01k9YpRh5M— andrew loves aja (@fuckedupdrag) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom I used to feel so bad for how Farrah treated her but I can't defend her anymore lmao— jimmy (@jimmy_G236) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom 3 minutes of my life im neva gonna get back oh HELL to the no DebzOG— Kirsty #NINJAAUS! (@aussiehugger) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom @dadbodgary not sure if I would rather be deaf, blind or BOTH.— Paula Young (@PAULA_YOUNG1224) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom y'all owe us after this bullshit pic.twitter.com/RTvTV9fPBi— Miss B. Haven (@Beautymark99) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom @F1abraham people must of started forgetting about them. Whats next, debras sex tape? They are the definition of pathetic— BaltimoreJay (@BaltimoreJay1) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom who consigned this and did Sophia write it? Anything for a check pic.twitter.com/1fd3YU1zE4— DKT (@darleneturner53) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom that was horrible even my cat left the room don't quit your Day job— Jessica (@gotham_fan_00) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom how I feel after watching that pic.twitter.com/BcPPPTT0HZ— ✨Keeks✨ (@KiAuna_24) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom What. Did. I. Just. Watch. ?— k e l s e y ♡ (@kellkee_) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom I literally had to turn it off after 45 seconds... it is the worst thing I have ever seen.— Dana Huber-Plummer (@danajoplum) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom so funny! The moms a wack job! She might be looking for her own porn project. Shes let me introduce myself, Im like NOPE im gone— OCHUSTLER (@OCHUSTLER) February 14, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom #debzOG WHAT THE FUCK DID I JUST WATCH ?! #teenmom2 pic.twitter.com/yolubJCCi9— kg (@kylgrffth_) February 14, 2017
prev