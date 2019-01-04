Farrah Abraham Reunites With Ex Simon Saran on ‘Ex on the Beach’

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran came face-to-face for the first time since their dramatic split during Thursday’s all-new Ex on the Beach, and needless to say, the Teen Mom alum was not happy about the reunion.

After finding drama with her fellow housemates in the second season of the MTV series, Abraham was called to the Shack of Secrets Thursday, where she was met with her most recent ex. Fans of Teen Mom will recall that Abraham and Saran dated on and off for two years before breaking things off about a year ago.

“When I first met Farrah she was selling vibrators and dildos for a living,” Saran told the camera after his former flame fled the Shack of Secrets in shock. “She’s done a lot of bad crap to me. She left me at a gas station, she took food out of my mouth, she did this masturbation video for some webcam show without telling me…”

He continued, after Abraham locked herself into a bathroom and refused to see him, “We broke up about 9 or 10 months ago and I never talked to her again after that. We ended on bad terms — the only reason I came here was to make my peace with Farrah. She’s really hard to get along with, so it’s gonna be interesting.”

While Abraham alleged that Saran had been stealing money from her while they were dating, trashed her family on social media and ruined her daughter’s birthday party, Saran explained his side of the story to the fellow Ex on the Beach contestants.

He explained that after booking his then-girlfriend and her daughter Sophia a suite for the little girl’s birthday celebration, the former 16 and Pregnant star allegedly forced him to eat the steak he ordered in the hallway of the hotel.

That, plus Abraham allegedly lying to him about her work in adult entertainment, “that was my breaking point where I just said, ‘You know what? I’m out?’”

While Abraham was dedicated to ignoring her ex, she eventually decided to rip off the metaphorical bandage and sit down for a conversation with him. But things quickly spiralled when the two were unable to address any of their issues without bickering.

“I genuinely came here to make my peace with Farrah, but she doesn’t wanna listen, because she always wants to point the finger at the other person,” Saran explained to the cameras.

Abraham, on the other hand, was content to keep radio silence between herself and her former beau until she could figure out how to vote him out of the house. “I got nowhere, and he just loves that I wasted my energy on him,” she huffed.

Luckily for her, Saran received five cut votes at the elimination ceremony, ending his time in the Ex on the Beach house.

