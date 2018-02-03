Farrah Abraham Welcomes February With Sultry Lingerie Snap

Farrah Abraham, the most enterprising of the Teen Mom OG stars, strutted her stuff in New York City to shoot new photos for her lingerie line this week.

The cold temperatures were not enough to stop the 26-year-old from walking down a sidewalk wearing only a bra and underwear under a huge black coat in a photo she posted on Wednesday. “Good bye January Hello February,” she wrote in the caption.

Of course, Abraham did not do that for nothing. She tagged Pulchra Intimates, which carries her lingerie line. Abraham posed for all the photos of her products on the site, which range from $68 to $98. In the New York photo, Abraham is seen wearing the Conciliates, which will set you back $91.

The photo was taken by Ayla Croft, who has taken other photos of Abraham. Another photo from the same shoot shows Abraham sitting on a Central Park bench in her intimate apparel.

Abraham also posted another photo from the shoot on Friday, showing her wearing the $98 Benivolus in front of a New York store.

Abraham has shared photos from other shoots showing off her lingerie line. Last month, she was her own Woman Crush Wednesday subject, showing off how she gets ready for Valentine’s Day early.

The Teen Mom OG star announced her team-up with Pulchra in December.

“The art of lingerie is beautiful & so is your body! ‘AMOR VINCIT OMNIG’ Latin (love conquers all and more) So blessed to present my exclusive collection with [Pulchra Intimates] … treat yourself or a loved one this holiday,” Abraham said in her announcement.

Abraham is also an ambassador for the adult film website ManyVids. Last month, she raised eyebrows for making a video of herself oiling her feet. It cost $13 to watch it.

Abraham has said she is done with Teen Mom OG, as she works on her adult ventures. She continues to appear in already-filmed episodes of the series though, and usually live-tweets during the broadcasts. She once gave Amber Portwood the “worst mom award,” after Portwood announced she was having another child.

She has also clashed with her mother, Debra Danielsen. In her new memoir, Danielsen claims Abraham physically attacked her in 2010. They put aside their differences to take a trip to Italy, where Danielsen recorded a rap.

Abraham’s only child is Sophia, who was born in 2009. Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died eight months into Abraham’s pregnancy.

