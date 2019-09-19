Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Says ‘Bye Haters’ in New Instagram Post

On Wednesday, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham shared a new photo of her daughter, 10-year-old Sophia, on Instagram from New York Fashion Week. Abraham appeared to respond to her critics in the caption, shared on Sophia’s Instagram page, by saying goodbye to all her haters. Of course, that did not stop critics from sliding into her comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I A L A B R A H A M (@sophialabraham) on Sep 11, 2019 at 4:31pm PDT

“When you see yourself in photos for [Fashion Week] on the cover of Vogue next,” the caption read. Abraham also added the hashtag “bye haters.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham then used her own Instagram page to add “Go Sophia! Proud of you! Keep it up” in the comments.

The comments section was mixed, with a few critics and others telling trolls not to criticize Sophia. After all, she is only 10 years old.

“Be nice people. Don’t bully this little girl,” one person wrote.

“I am not a fan of Farrah but Sophia [doesn’t] need to read negative comments about her mom.. She a kid folks,” another wrote.

“Okay great job Sofia.. p.s your too young to even discuss hate relax! You look beautiful,” another wrote.

“When you write the content of your daughter’s Insta… She looks beautiful, protect her mama! You are so busy defending yourself, you are missing the point,” one person wrote about Abraham.

Abraham has been facing a near-constant stream of criticism for everything she has done in the past two weeks, from her trips to Venice and Paris to her stop in New York.

While in the Big Apple so Sophia could walk the catwalks for New York Fashion Week, she visited One World Trade Center, where she filmed a video with Sophia, released on Wednesday. Abraham mistakenly referred to September 11 as “7-Eleven,” which did not go missed by anyone who watched it.

“OK, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers, and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this guys,” Abraham said in the video. “I think this is gorgeous, beautiful, and in memory of a lot of loved ones, a lot of others lost… I remember being in fifth grade when September 11 attacks happened, Sophia was not born yet, so I think it’s really important that Sophia learns about it, and here we go.”

Later, Abraham told Us Weekly she has told Sophia to “ignore” the haters.

“I really think Sophia has learned about cyberbullying at a very early age, so she’s already ahead of being traumatized or being affected or being depressed about those things which many other kids get affected by,” Abraham explained. “I leave up, and I do not block the negativity. I let it be known and be shown.”

Abraham told the magazine she thinks social networks should be held “responsible” for allowing “ugly, disgusting comments” to remain on their sites.

Photo credit: Getty Images