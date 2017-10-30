Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Is Her Mini-Me With Halloween Costume

Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia was totally twinning with mom this Halloween weekend, sporting a tot-sized version of the Teen Mom OG cast member’s Ariel costume.

In pictures tweeted from Sophia’s account, the 8-year-old is seen having fun at a Los Angeles trick-or-treat event while sporting a purple mermaid top, green iridescent tail and red wig.

She definitely looked like The Little Mermaid heroine Ariel, but looked even more like mom, who wore a sexed up version of the same costume.

“Had a blast with my mini me mermaid,” the 26-year-old captioned a close-up shot of her own costume on Instagram.

The MTV reality personality is also celebrating the holiday in a less family-friendly way, performing a live anal porn show for CamSoda for fans on Oct. 30.