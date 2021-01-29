Farrah Abraham Confuses Fans With Video of Herself Eating in the Bathroom During Motivational Speech

✖

Farrah Abraham has left her fans with questions after sharing a video of herself eating in her bathroom. In the video, Abraham said she was getting ready but wanted to touch on a few topics with her followers. However, as she started to tell a story about her and her daughter, Sophia, entering an elevator, she seemed to get a little sidetracked, confusing her followers on what she was talking about.

"Break Generational Curses — Blessings & Justice for all," she started her Instagram caption before using a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. "See something say something — we don't remember those who silence others we remember those who were silenced - Martin Luther King Jr." She noted that she feels people are repeating racial injustices in 2021 and touched on racial topics.

However, what made her motivational speech so confusing is how she hit on a number of topics without finishing her thought on many of them. One person said, "Spit it out. And you're not eating your salad," while someone else echoed, "You totally drifted from what you [were] originally saying." Another commented said, "[Oh my God] here we go with her rambling about absolutely nothing while eating a salad in the bathroom." However, she did receive a lot of support from some fans, with one saying, "Love her," while another person noted that she did have a point, but people just needed to listen. "She is making valid points if you actually listen to her I am not a huge fan of hers but she is actually speaking the truth here people."

The former reality star noted that she had a number of instances where she witnessed racial injustice, saying a cop wanted to shoot her mom in the head, and since her dad is Middle Eastern she has had her fair share of racism following the Sept. 11 attacks. She wrapped up by saying that she would not say something if she witnessed injustice in public, and encouraged her fans to do the same. She also took a jab at the "TV shows" that she claims committed "injustices" towards her.

Abraham has been heavily criticized over the years following her time on Teen Mom. She's been accused of not being a good parent and allowing her daughter to do more than what some feel she should. However, she does have a lot of fans who love and support her and continue to advocate for her.