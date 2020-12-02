'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Dips Into Alaskan Hot Spring

✖

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham took a dip in an Alaskan hot spring and showed off her figure in a uniquely-styled bathing suit. In the video, the mom-of-one dances around while putting on a facial mask as she seemingly enjoys the water. "Dreamin of a white Christmas! [Emojis] Fave facial in #hotsprings No Drama mask by @frank_bad wearin my girls @bikinisbyyas YASSSSSSS [emoji] SHOW [emojis] #cozy #xmas #farrah," she captioned the video.

Several of her fans took to the comment section to say how bad they want to travel there, with one saying, "That place looks insane," while someone else echoed, "I wanna go there!!" She and her daughter Sophia spent Thanksgiving in the gorgeous state as they gear up for Christmas. In fact their trip may have had a little something to do with them getting a jump start on the festive holiday. She also showcased that she and her daughter were busy with Christmas-related activities like meeting Santa and hanging out with reindeer.

While she shared the photo of her in a hot spring, she also gained attention after sharing another video of her discussing Santa with her daughter and how he's not real. They were then seen suiting up in protective gear to head to the North Pole. The video then ended with them arriving in the North where they witness a number of Christmas magic come to life at Santa's workshop. The workshop features everything from Santa's naughty and nice list, toys and Mr. and Mrs. Clause themselves. It's a Christmas wonderland.

In recent years, Abraham has been heavily scrutinized by fans for her casual relationship with her daughter. In fact, some people rolled their eyes in the comment section of her hot spring video asking whether Sophia was filming her mom prance around in a bathing suit or not. The former reality star was shamed for allowing her daughter to film a music video with her best friend as the two were talking about doing everything together but also wearing outfits that didn't win over the audience.

Several moms and dads have claimed that Abraham is thrusting her daughter into the spotlight and not allowing her to just be a child without the fame. Abraham has continued to defend herself and why she allows her daughter to do some of the things she does, and also defended the many times her daughter as witnessed her wearing scandalous outfits.