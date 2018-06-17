Farrah Abraham Clothing Sponsor Not Ditching Her After Explosive Arrest Video

Farrah Abraham will not be losing her sponsorship deal with the Jessica Rich Collection of women’s wear in light of her recent arrest.

Abraham has been a major supporter for the clothing line and dodged a bullet after the namesake owner said they would stay in business with the former Teen Mom OG star after she was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor batter and trespassing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Moving forward I highly suggest any celebrity in any light regardless of any situation should always try to conduct themselves in the best possible light,” Rich told TMZ.

Abraham made red carpet appearances Friday at the Concrete Dream Film Festival and Saturday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, proving everything is business as usual, at least until her Aug. 13 court date.

After being released from jail, the former reality star shared a video with TMZ in which she claimed to be the real victim in the situation, saying she was targeted for being a celebrity.

“I was targeted,” she said in the clip. “Things are made up, I can handle it, it is fine. My family, my friends helped me.”

She continued, “I don’t know who called the cops, why people called the cops. I know it’s very hard being a public figure or celebrity, if you will, I’m not even about that. That is what happens when you are targeted.”

The 27-year-old alleged that a male hotel guest intruded on her conversation, saying that she was with her friends and “someone was trying to be involved.”

“It’s all sorted,” she concluded. “I’m really sorry that this is blown out of proportion and I just need to focus on my work and my projects.”

Abraham later shared more details on the arrest via Instagram, shaming police for allegedly selling stories rather than keeping Beverly Hills safe.

“The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on,” she wrote. “Focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems.”

Abraham’s rep Elizabeth Lloyd also shared a statement shortly after her arrest.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion,” Lloyd told PopCulture.com. “Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

The Teen Mom alum was arrested for another alcohol-related incident in 2013, when the mom-of-one was arrested for a DUI in Omaha, Nebraska after police said she was swerving on a road.