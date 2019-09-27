Farrah Abraham Claps Back at Booty Shamers With Daughter Sophia in Sassy Video

Farrah Abraham is clapping back at the people who say she’s enhanced her booty a little too much, teaming up with 10-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham to use a TikTok meme to send the haters a message. After her appearance at the Emmy Awards Sunday was met with mockery, Abraham put on her gown for the duet on the video sharing app, stuffing the back to make her posterior outrageously large.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:26pm PDT

“I would roast you, but my mom says I’m not allowed to burn trash,” the audio says as Abraham and a similarly padded Sophia lip sync to the camera, turning around and shaking their fake butts while giving a sassy look backwards.

“Well since [Tik Tok] took over the #emmys,” Abraham captioned the clip. “To all who hated on what I wore … #duet time with [Sophia] love you boo.”

The former Teen Mom cast member has been open about her plastic surgery journey, which has included at least two breast enhancements, a nose job, lip injections and butt injections.

In a 2016 interview on the Allegedly podcast, the MTV personality said she was planning on toning down her surgery after having adverse effects to a chin implant and lip implants.

“I took a chin implant out. I’ve dialed down on the injections because I thought they were too much,” she said at the time. “There was a lot of stuff. Plastic surgery turns out to be more than you bargained for. I can say that for sure. I kind of just let it all go. The only thing I had to fix were breasts because I was getting serious scarring. I felt like I had a heart attack many nights in a row. So, I had to change up my health regimen and some of those other things.”

In April 2018, however, she livestreamed getting butt injections on camera, allowing daughter Sophia to watch in a parenting move that many thought went way too far. And during an interview on the Hollywood Pipeline podcast in February 2019, she said she had no regrets about having plastic surgery, except not getting more done.

“I regret not getting more. I think it’s good,” she told the hosts. “I always say it’s better to prevent when you’re younger than when you’re older and you’ve let yourself go. It’s more money and you change your look more. I just want to seem youthful and plump and be happy. I don’t want to ever look like I have bags because I do stay up late, and I do work a lot.”

