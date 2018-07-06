Farrah Abraham Goes Au Naturel in Makeup Free Photo

Farrah Abraham is going au naturel in a new Instagram post that doubles as an ad for a makeup primer. The 27-year-old Teen Mom OG alum showed off her nearly bare-faced complexion Thursday to her 1.3 million followers.

In the post advertising for a makeup primer that doubles as a light foundation, Abraham revealed a more natural look than compared to her usually made-up selfies. As usual, the post sparked some controversy in the comments section, with a few slamming her for advertising on her Instagram feed.

“I love how you can tell this is an ad she didn’t write solely by the fact it’s grammatically correct and coherent,” one person wrote.

But there were also some positive comments interspersed as well.

“You look really pretty without makeup,” someone said.

“You get that $$ girl!!” another person wrote of the sponsored post.

“This is a pretty picture of you,” someone else said.

Abraham often finds herself in the throes of controversy, her latest being the drama with Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, against whom Abraham filed a restraining order earlier this week. The feud began last Thursday, June 28 when the two were hosting a joint event at a gentleman’s club in Atlantic City. Abraham shared a live video criticizing D’Avanzo’s behavior.

“I don’t even know why they even shared my night with someone who is a has-been,” the former Teen Mom star said. “I’m like give me a break, it’s either you’re nice, you’re amazing, you have good work ethic, or stay the f— out of my way!”

D’Avanzo responded with her own clapback video Friday. “…What does bother me is when I’m hanging out with you and you’re nice and you’re cool and then I wake up in the morning to hear you’re ripping me to shreds on your IG,” she said. “I don’t know who you’ve dealt with in the past but you’ve got the wrong motherf—er. I no longer assault anybody. Because last time somebody tried to test me, they end up putting me in jail.”

D’Avanzo was charged (and later cleared) with assaulting a neighbor in 2016.

“You’re not worth it,” she continued. “However, I might have to make an exception. But I will tell you one thing. I’m not going to closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open-hand smack the f— out of you. Straight up, on sight, just so you know.”

The beef continued on between the two, with Abraham calling D’Avanzo a clown and D’Avanzo saying she would no longer be mentioning Abraham online. Later, Abraham told Us Weekly that D’Avanzo wants to “use” her name “to be more famous.”