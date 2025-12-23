‘Farmer Want a Wife’ Star Marries New Girlfriend

It looks like the farmer got his wife after all. Farmer Wants a Wife star Colton Hendricks, who appeared as one of four farmers looking for love on Season 3 of the Fox reality dating show, announced on Monday that he married his girlfriend, Cassie McCowan.

Hendricks ended Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife dating Zoe Green, but their relationship didn’t last long after filming concluded. In fact, days after the finale aired in May, Hendricks went Instagram official with McCowan.

McCowan announced her and Hendricks’ nuptials on Instagram on Monday, sharing several photos of a sweet farm wedding that included Hendricks’ son, Souther.

“What a beautiful day with family and friends,” McCowan wrote in her caption. “thank you to everyone who could come and celebrate with us. Thank you to our family who made this happen. Thank you @angelaconkelphotography for the beautiful pictures. Thank you to @kjgrigoriadis for putting this together at your farm and working very hard to make it happen on short notice. And @coltonhendricks54, I love you and the bean very much.”

The bride paired her lace gown with a cowboy hat, while Hendricks stayed simple in a button-down shirt, jeans and cowboy hat of his own. Souther, whom Hendricks shares with an ex-girlfriend, wore an outfit to match his dad’s.

Hendricks shared similar photos of the big day in his own post, captioning it, “The whole fam damily.”

Plenty of Farmer Wants a Wife fans sent well wishes to the happy couple. “Congratulations to both of you! You are absolutely beautiful!” one commenter wrote. “What a beautiful family! The Farmer got his wife!” someone else said. “Congratulations!! Such a beautiful family!!” another wrote.