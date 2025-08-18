‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Star Announces Shocking Split

Farmer Wants a Wife couple John Sansone and Claire Dirette — Season 3’s last remaining couple — have split after nearly a year together.

The farmer took to Instagram Saturday to announce that he and Dirette had broken up after finding love on the FOX reality show.

“I would like to share that Claire and I ended our relationship shortly after Lollapalooza, over a week ago,” Sansone wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, calling their split a “mutual decision based on private challenges.”

“While I’ll always appreciate and respect the time we shared together, I feel it’s best to move forward separately,” he continued, concluding, “While our relationship was public, I wish for this chapter to remain as private as possible. Thank you for your kindness and support.”

Dirette took to her Instagram Story to confirm the split with just one sentence, writing, “I ain’t reading all that but ditto.”

The medical sales representative previously hinted at a breakup on TikTok, posting a cryptic video in which she lip-synced lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Don’t Smile.”

“Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over / I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me,” she mouthed in a video she captioned with “#farmerwantsawife”

She would later go on to share a video featuring the sentiment “life goes on,” which she captioned, “Lip syncing isn’t my strength but moving on is.” Over a third video, Dirette wrote, “In another life I made a 10 part series on what really went down,” adding in the caption, “Jk I’m actually really excited to go to work tomorrow and never give these people my attention again #employed.”

Sansone and Dirette met during Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife, which filmed in fall 2024. The duo ended up being the only couple to make it to the end of their season, at which point they decided to continue their relationship outside of the show.

“I’m a firm believer that you have to put yourself in uncomfortable situations to grow as a person,” Dirette wrote on Instagram at the time. “Filming Farmer Wants a Wife was one of the most fun, exciting, stressful and scary things I’ve pushed myself to do and the outcome was greater than I ever expected. I feel so lucky. Can’t wait to keep laughing with you @notjohnsansone.”