Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!

"Only a few months after giving birth to baby Asher, Loren and Alex are in for another big surprise, they're pregnant with a third!" TLC teased of the upcoming season. The network continued, "Now, they only have nine months to find a bigger place to live, kickstart Shai's child-modeling career, and take their first family vacation to Israel... all while dealing with the madness of life with two kids under two."

Loren and Alexei welcomed their third child, daughter Ariel Raya Brovarnik, on Sept. 6, and are also parents to son Shai Josef, 2, and Asher Noah, 1. Baby Ariel was born at 11:40 p.m., weighing 4 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 14 inches long at birth, the parents shared on Instagram alongside a video montage of the newborn.

"SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik," the couple began their joint social media post. "Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm. Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive #teambrovarnik #partyoffive #3under3 #wedidit."

Loren and Alexei announced they were expecting their third child in May. "We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!" they wrote on social media at the time. "We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!" Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days returns for a brand new season premiere on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET.