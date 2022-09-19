'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Welcomes Third Baby Together

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are officially parents of three! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Ariel Raya Brovarnik, on Sept. 6 – the same day as their wedding anniversary. Loren and Alexei are also parents to sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 1.

"What a way to celebrate our anniversary! Arriving Sept. 6, at 11:40 p.m., weighing 4lbs 4oz and standing 17" tall, BabyB has arrived!," Loren told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "Waiting to find out the gender was very hard and very much worth the wait! When we heard 'it's a girl' I looked at Alex sobbing and said 'We did it!' It was such an amazing experience and feeling I'll remember forever! I feel complete and overjoyed! We are so excited to introduce you to our baby girl, Ariel Raya Brovarnik."

The couple added in a joint statement on Instagram, "SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Our baby girl was our anniversary gift born September 6 at 11:40 p.m. Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half for making me the happiest man alive."

Loren and Alexei announced they were adding a third child to their family in May. "We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!" they continued. "We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!"

Loren and Alexei first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, having met during Loren's trip to Israel on Birthright, and the two now star in the spinoff Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which will debut its second season later this year. "This was quite a shock, to say the least," Loren told Entertainment Tonight at the time of her pregnancy announcement. "And while we're entering a whole new chapter, I'm very excited. We aren't going to find out the gender until the baby is born, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified, I am. But nothing we can't handle. We can't wait to meet BabyB this fall!"