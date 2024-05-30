'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Trailer Drops With Both New and Returning Couples

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back with brand new drama and brand new couples! Season 6 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff makes its debut with a special 2-hour episode on Monday, July 1, introducing viewers to four new cross-cultural couples as well as two familiar pairings. These six couples will navigate everything from secret marriages to financial differences and family rifts as they try to make things work in featured countries including China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England. But will these Americans living abroad be able to make the adjustments needed for a successful relationship? Watch the first trailer for the brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way above and keep scrolling to learn more about the Season 6 couples and their drama. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday, July 1 with a special 2-hour episode kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland) (Photo: TLC) Already secretly married, Joanne and Sean decide they need to physically be together in Ireland where Sean lives for them to create a home base. But before Joanne can even begin thinking about moving to Ireland, she needs the approval of her two sons, whom she is finally bringing to meet Sean. Things take a turn in Ireland, and Sean and Joanne get pulled in multiple directions and deal with the strains that have been caused by carrying their secret.

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland) (Photo: TLC) After meeting in Iceland following a night of partying, Corona, a midwife in training, decides to move to Iceland to be with her Icelandic "Viking" Ingi, even if that means giving up her spot in a prestigious midwifery program. Once she arrives, Corona quickly realizes her hot romance may be a little too icy for her. With Ingi's limited dating experience coupled with the fact that she may not be able to study in the midwifery program there in Iceland, Corona must make the ultimate decision: stay in Iceland to pursue love or return to the U.S. to pursue her dream career.

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia) (Photo: TLC) James and Meitalia, married for two and a half years after initially meeting online, have been living together in Maine. Meitalia, who is desperately homesick and has been dealing with health issues, decides she and James need to move to Indonesia to be with her family. James struggles to break the news of their move to his tight-knit family but troubles really set in once the couple is in Indonesia. James is tested by Meitalia's family: when will he learn the language? When will they have children? How are they going to survive financially in Indonesia?

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China) (Photo: TLC) Josh and Lily met on a language learning app and fell deeply in love – so much so that they got married and Josh decided to quit his job in America and move to China. Lily, a successful business owner, believes Josh is her dream man. But with Josh not being able to work in China and Lily being the sole income earner, disagreements start to overtake the relationship and this financial contrast becomes a major source of contention between the couple. Will tensions, intensified by disagreeing family members, lead to a breakup?

Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England) (Photo: TLC) Statler and Dempsey first made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6. Statler struggled at the time to navigate Dempsey's free-spirited life, and it seems like not much has changed as the couple prepares to embark on their great European van life! While Dempsey passionately plans out their new lives on the road living in a van, Statler becomes increasingly overwhelmed and doubts her decisions about this drastic lifestyle change. Once the couple starts to make their way through Europe, Statler's anxiety really begins to bubble over, and it is obvious this European adventure might not turn out so spectacular after all.

