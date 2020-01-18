‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ First Look Released, and Fans Are Pumped

The anticipation for the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot is only growing after HGTV on Thursday gave fans one of their first-looks at the upcoming series, which is set to premiere on Feb. 16. After the network shared a short clip to their Instagram account showing new host Jesse Tyler Ferguson waking up families, “armies of volunteers” working to renovate new homes, and crowds, led by Ferguson, shouting “move that bus,” fans and HGTV stars took to the comments section with their excitement.

“Leave it to [HGTV] to bring back the biggest renovation show in history – and make it even BIGGER,” commented network star Jasmine Roth. “It was such an honor to help deserving families on this show and I can’t wait to see all the houses (and lives) that will be forever changed. I’m NOT someone who watches tv and cries, but I remember growing up and being like [crying emojis] watching this show. Anyone else!?!?”

“Move that bus!!” wrote one fan. “So glad this show is coming back!!”

“Love this show!!!” commented another. “Makes me wanna cry every time they make someone’s dreams come true!”

“We are all so excited!!” added HGTV star Breegan James. “You won’t be able to peel yourself away from the screen once you learn about all of these amazing families!!! Tune in and watch with us!!”

“OMG I LOVED this show!!!” added one person. “I’m ready to cry my eyes out and see amazing designs lol”

“This was my actual favourite show as a kid,” wrote another.

Initially running on ABC for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012, HGTV announced in January 2019 that it was bringing Extreme Makeover: Home Edition back to life. At the time, chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery, Kathleen Finch, said that the series “always has been on our list of things to do. We just said, ‘Why not?’ We approached ABC. We approached Endemol. We had a lot of really great conversations and we were able to strike a deal.”

Along with Ferguson as host, Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn, and Darren Keefe will make up the new design team.

Although Ty Pennington, the series’ original host, will not be stepping back into his old role, he will be making a guest appearance alongside several others. Throughout the first season, fans can expect to see actor and producer Anthony Anderson, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer alum Derek Hough, Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes, Laila Ali, Tyler Florence, and HGTV home reno experts David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa, and Jasmine Roth.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premieres on HGTV on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.