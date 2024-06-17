Everything We Know About the Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady 'RHOA' Beef

Kenya Moore is reportedly in deep trouble after an incident involving alleged revenge porn against her new Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Brittany Eady, took place during production for the forthcoming 16th season. The incident took place during Moore's grand opening for her new hair salon and spa, an extension of her haircare line, Kenya Moore Hair Care. what exactly happened is unclear, but multiple media outlets report she's on an indefinite suspension as an investigation takes place. If what reportedly took place proves to be true, she could lose her peach for good. Moore has been a full-time cast member on the show since Season 5. She took one year off after Season 10 before returning for Season 12. Moore is infamous for her verbal spats and outlandish behavior at times, but many say this reported incident crossed the line.

Initially, reports surfaced that Eady threatened Moore with a gun. Eady took to social media to debunk those rumors. Next, Page Six reported the revenge porn incident. Some say Eady wasn't present, but Moore allegedly held up printed photos of Eady performing oral sex. Audio was later leaked of Moore calling Eady an "escort" who charges for services. What led to their beef this early in production is unclear as filming just started this Spring.

Moore took to social media to deny any wrongdoing regarding the revenge porn. Eady also posted to social media, referencing the alleged incident and noting that revenge porn is a crime. One member of production posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the incident, that he was shocked, as well as cast member Drew Sidora.

Moore went on Instagram Live but didn't speak directly about the ordeal. Instead, she promised fans she "isn't going anywhere" and vowed for the truth to be revealed. When someone on X noted that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval wasn't suspended for recording his mistress Rachel Leviss pleasuring herself without her knowledge, Moore posted an emoji in solidarity.

Eady was confirmed as a new cast member weeks before production began after a production hiatus for casting changes. She's a businesswoman and insurance agent.