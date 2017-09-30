‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Eva Marcille Joins ‘RHOA’

There’s another Georgia peach in town!

America’s Next Top Model alum Eva Marcille revealed she is joining the season 10 cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I’m so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA,” the model told Us Weekly. “Atlanta and America, get ready!”

The cycle three winner of ANTM will appear in a part-time role on the Bravo series. Sources told ET that the 32-year-old has already shot multiple scenes for the upcoming season.

TMZ reports that Marcille has filmed with RHOA cast member NeNe Leakes and producers are hoping to have her sign on full-time for season 11.

After Marcille won the modeling competition, she went on to start an acting career. She starred as Tyra Hamilton on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2009. She also appeared in movies such as Crossover, I Think I Love My Wife and Sister Code.

Marcille shares a 3-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall. The former couple called it quits in early 2015.

Season 10 of RHOA will feature plenty of drama. Its first trailer showed Kenya Moore’s secret wedding, Cynthia Bailey and Shereée Whitfield’s new boyfriends, Kandi Burruss’ Xscape reunion and Porsha Williams’ healthy new lifestyle. The new season will also mark the return of veteran cast members Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 premieres on Bravo Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET.