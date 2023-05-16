'Eurovision' Fans Think Kate Middleton Faked Her Piano Performance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance on Eurovision this weekend, but many viewers think that it wasn't all it seemed to be. Middleton made a cameo during the opening scene of the show to play the piano alongside an orchestra from Ukraine. Some viewers are now suggesting that Middleton was not really playing, and that it was all just stagecraft.

Middleton appeared in the opening scene of the Eurovision broadcast this weekend, joining Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra for the song "Stefania. She was not there live – Middleton pre-recorded her segment of the performance earlier this month, according to a report by Page Six. However, some fans have gone even further, suggesting that Middleton did not play the piano selection at all. Instead, they theorize that she simply pantomimed playing the instrument while a recording of someone else playing the notes was cut in. Middleton was sitting in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, and would have had all the time in the world to work on this video.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, Kate wasn’t actually playing the piano. Someone else was. She & her people faked the whole thing. Her fingers were not on the rt chords & those who play piano by ear/are musicians could tell. My oldest son pointed this out to me.😩😭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nziP6apz7y — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) May 14, 2023

Many of the people mocking Middleton this weekend claimed to have piano expertise of their own, and said that they could tell by looking that her hands were not in the right places at the right times. One person tweeted: "I don't know who needs to hear this, Kate wasn't actually playing the piano. Someone else was. She and her people faked the whole thing. Her fingers were not on the [right] chords and those who play piano by ear/are musicians could tell. My oldest son pointed this out to me."

Another person claimed that the outrage was widespread among those in the know. They wrote: "Lots of people angry in the music industry. One of my contacts asks 'why she is constantly shoehorned into things she does not have the skills for.' She should stick to doing angry looking photos in posh carriages." Meanwhile, many people remarked that whether Middleton was playing or not, the whole performance made them "cringe."

It’s a basic film making practice to synch performer and sounds. Many singers who try to mime live gets caught out – but if it’s prerecorded, you can do all sorts of tricks to synch performance and sounds: so either the production team was very amateurish or she couldn’t play. — cats fight back (@catsfightback89) May 14, 2023

Of course, Middleton had some defenders as well. One person tweeted: Piano teacher here. It's likely she played, they filmed her and the sound and picture just didn't sync. Kate had lessons for quite a while, reaching about grade four. There was an interview with her piano teacher on her wedding day." Another added: "She is playing. She has played before. Whether it was in sync another question. Who cares, well done her."