Did Kate Middleton Fake Her 'Eurovision' Piano Performance?

Eurovision 2023 wrapped up with a bang last month, including a cameo by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Of course, Middleton inspires rumors and speculation wherever she goes, and it was no different when she played the piano on the acclaimed European music competition. Many viewers claimed that Middleton was not really playing at all, but was merely pantomiming along to a pre-recorded track.

Middleton did not join Eurovision live, but instead submitted a recording of herself playing the song "Stefania," which was used as accompaniment for the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine. The video was reportedly filmed in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, and obviously Middleton would have had as many chances as she wanted to get the piece just right before sending the clip on to the producers of Eurovision. However, some viewers insist that she did not get it quite right, and that the video was altered somehow to make Middleton's piano skills look more seamless than they are.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, Kate wasn’t actually playing the piano. Someone else was. She & her people faked the whole thing. Her fingers were not on the rt chords & those who play piano by ear/are musicians could tell. My oldest son pointed this out to me.😩😭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nziP6apz7y — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) May 14, 2023

Many of the people mocking Middleton this weekend claimed to have piano expertise of their own, and said that they could tell by looking that her hands were not in the right places at the right times. One person tweeted: "I don't know who needs to hear this, Kate wasn't actually playing the piano. Someone else was. She and her people faked the whole thing. Her fingers were not on the [right] chords and those who play piano by ear/are musicians could tell. My oldest son pointed this out to me."

Another person claimed that the outrage was widespread among those in the know. They wrote: "Lots of people angry in the music industry. One of my contacts asks 'why she is constantly shoehorned into things she does not have the skills for.' She should stick to doing angry looking photos in posh carriages." Meanwhile, many people remarked that whether Middleton was playing or not, the whole performance made them "cringe."

It’s a basic film making practice to synch performer and sounds. Many singers who try to mime live gets caught out – but if it’s prerecorded, you can do all sorts of tricks to synch performance and sounds: so either the production team was very amateurish or she couldn’t play. — cats fight back (@catsfightback89) May 14, 2023

Of course, Middleton had some defenders as well. One person tweeted: "Piano teacher here. It's likely she played, they filmed her and the sound and picture just didn't sync. Kate had lessons for quite a while, reaching about grade four. There was an interview with her piano teacher on her wedding day." Another added: "She is playing. She has played before. Whether it was in sync another question. Who cares, well done her."