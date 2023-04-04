Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Stepping out of the Spotlight This Week

You won't be seeing a whole lot of Prince William and Kate Middleton this week. PEOPLE reported that they're going to be taking a step back from the spotlight this April. As for the reason why, the publication noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be spending time with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — while they're on break from school.

As PEOPLE noted, William and Kate haven't been seen out in public in over a week. But, there's a good reason for their absence from public engagements. Their three children are currently on break and won't be heading back to school until later on in April. As a result, William and Kate have taken time off from their schedules so that they can spend quality time with the royal tots. George, Charlotte, and Louis will reportedly be back in school sometime before King Charles III's coronation, which will take place on May 6.

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

It's been reported that the Cambridge kids might have some role in their grandfather's coronation. According to The Times, George, Charlotte, and Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage during the major event. There is also the possibility that George, as the second in line to the British throne behind his father, will have a part in the ceremony. However, while the matter has been speculated, it hasn't been confirmed whether the children will even be in attendance for the coronation.

Kate and William's children currently attend the Lambrook School in Windsor, marking the first time that they all go to the same school. They began their studies at the school in the fall of 2022 after the family relocated to their Adelaide Cottage home. In September 2022, PEOPLE reported that one of the family's neighbors, Lydia Bailey, shared how the three youngsters were doing at their new school, saying, "Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends." Tragically, their first day of school was marred by a significant loss. On the same day that they first attended their new school, their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. She passed away at the age of 96 and was the longest-reigning monarch in British history at the time of her death.