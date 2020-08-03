'Ellen' Insider Claims James Corden Not in Running to Replace Her, Reveals 4 Major Stars Who Could

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been at the center of toxic workplace allegations, with rumors even swirling that James Corden is in the running to replace her. However, and insider is claiming that the late night talk show host is not up for the job, as has been speculated. Notably, there are four other names who could be, though. While speaking to the Daily Mail, the source said, "James Corden is definitely not under consideration as he has a long term deal with CBS and if he was interested in a daytime show, CBS would develop one for him. Regardless, he’s busy enough in late night so it’s not going to happen." Corden's name began swirling as a possible replacement, after DeGeneres' daytime talk show was hit with allegations of being a toxic working environment, along with claims of sexual misconduct by upper-level staff and producers. The other names tossed out are certainly interesting, and a least a couple are very viable. Scroll down to see which A-list stars are being considered, per the insider.

Sean Hayes (Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Turner) The first name mentioned was Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes. For nearly a decade, Hayes played the quirky and lovable Jack McFarland on the iconic sitcom. He later came back for the show's revival from 2017 to 2020. He won a number of awards, including a Primetime Emmy, for his role on the show. Hayes also hosted the 64th Tony Awards and then went on to win Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Program. Being an Emmy award-winning host couldn't hurt his resume one bit, if its true that he's being considered as a possible replacement for DeGeneres.

Melissa McCarthy Another name on the reported list is Melissa McCarthy, who has numerous awards for movies like Ghostbusters, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Bridesmaids. She's also won awards for her TV acting in shows such as Mike & Molly and Saturday Night Live. Her other credits include hilarious movies like Spy and The Heat, as well as a fan-favorite role on Gilmore Girls. While McCarthy does not have a ton of hosting experience on her credits, she has recently been hosting Little Big Shots for NBC. The show is a variety series that spotlights talented kids. Notably, it is co-created and produced by Steve Harvey and DeGeneres. McCarthy is also a producer herself, having worked behind the scenes on many of her own films, including Tammy, The Boss, and The Happytime Murders. Arguably, McCarthy has a lot of other film projects on her slate, so it is very likely that even if offered the chance to host her own daytime talk show, she may not be able to say "yes."

Kristen Bell (Photo: Getty Images) The next name on the list is actress Kristen Bell, who is most well-known for voicing Anna in Disney's Frozen franchise. Bell is also very notable for playing the title character in Veronica Mars, as well as starring in NBC's hit sitcom The Good Place, which just ended this year. Other high profile TV projects she's been a part of include Gossip Girl and House of Lies. One thing that makes Bell stand out from her theoretical competition, is that she actually has a lost of hosting experience. Bell has even guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show before. Aside from that, she also guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!, hosted the 30th Independent Spirit Awards, and co-hosted CMT Music Awards. She is also the host of Encore!, a reality series that brings high school musical cast members back together to recreate the performance they gave so many years prior. She's clearly a seasoned professional when it comes to hosting.

Jennifer Aniston The final name on the alleged list is former Friends actress, and high profile star, Jennifer Aniston. During her time on Friends, Aniston won a number of awards for playing Rachel Green, but also won am Emmy in year for her role on Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. She has also won awards for roles in other fan-favorite films like The Break-Up, Wanderlust, and Just Go with It. Aniston does not have any notible hosting experience, but she is always very outgoing in interviews and has a very likable personality. She coule very easily transition into a daytime talk show hosting role. The only thing that could be an issue, however, is that she is quite a private person, and talk show hosts tend to be more "open book" in nature. Still, though, never say never... Not sure about the name son this list? Scroll down to see who social media users think could replace DeGeneres.