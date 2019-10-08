Ellen DeGeneres Spoiled Nick Jonas’ ‘The Voice’ News on Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres was the first to report Nick Jonas‘ big news of signing on to The Voice as a coach for Season 18. The comedian spoiled the announcement in a video clip from the Jonas Brothers‘ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in which fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend congratulated the 27-year-old.

In the clip that’s set to air during Tuesday’s episode of DeGeneres’ eponymous talk show, but that she shared on social media Monday night, she teases him about spilling the beans. “I thought I would let you make this big announcement now,” DeGeneres said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, I said I’m gonna make the announcement tomorrow, though,” Jonas protested, while his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas laughed.

“I know but I want you to do it today,” DeGeneres said. “You owe me because remember we just talked about how you were so sorry you haven’t been here sooner?”

After a bit more protesting from Jonas, DeGeneres “ruined” the surprise by showing video clips of Shelton, Clarkson and Legend congratulating Jonas on the new gig. Shelton’s included plenty of lighthearted jabs at his newest competitor.

“I’m gonna have to look through the rules — ’cause this is my TV show — I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re gonna get your butt kicked, buddy. Welcome,” Shelton said.

Clarkson suggested forming an alliance since both she and Jonas hail from Texas, while Legend suggested the same thing in order to “destroy Blake Shelton.”

After the video aired, Jonas confirmed the news and said he was “so excited” to join Season 18 in 2020. “Blake, I’m gonna kick your ass,” he added.

Hours later, NBC made the official announcement that Jonas would be replacing Gwen Stefani, who stepped in after longtime coach Adam Levine announced his departure earlier this year. Stefani will continue as a coach throughout the ongoing Season 17.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” added Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Photo credit: Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty