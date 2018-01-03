Ellen DeGeneres Takes Jab at Sofia Vergara’s Accent on ‘Game of Games’

Ellen DeGeneres took a playful jab at actress Sofia Vergara during the spring premiere of her new game show, Ellen’s Game of Games.

Leading into one of the night’s segments, the 59-year-old comic talked about “sentences that have never been said on television before.”

The first was a simple nonsense: “I love pickle pie.” However, DeGeneres made a joke at the Modern Family actress’ expense for the second example, saying “I completely understand Sofia Vergara.”

The audience let out a chorus of laughter and DeGeneres moves into the related game, which was about contestants trying to translate nonsense sentences while their hearing was impaired.

While this may be seen as a mean joke on DeGeneres’ behalf, the two celebrities appear to be rather friendly with one another.

In fact, the two have even joked about Vergara’s accent on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In one segment, which can be seen below, DeGeneres tried to teach Vergara how to say the word “discombobulated” on-air. The actress struggles for a while before finally getting to something close to the word.

Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

