‘DWTS’: Witney Carson Reveals She Suffered Minor Injury Before Monday’s Episode

The Dancing With the Stars cast has been faced with yet another injury. Pro Witney Carson revealed she has been dancing with an injury during Monday night’s episode.

After she salsa danced with celeb partner Frankie Muniz to “Shake” by the Ying Yang Twins and Pitbull, she told co-host Erin Andrews she had “torn her leg” while practicing a split move.

Carson seemed peppy and was hiding the pain well for the cameras, but Andrews could see the discomfort as she interviewed her.

“I see it in your eyes,” Andrews said. “You don’t feel good.”

Despite Carson’s condition, she and Muniz scored a 25 for the routine.

Carson’s ailment follows injuries from fellow pro Lindsay Arnold and celebrity dancer Jordan Fisher.

Arnold suffered a knee injury during a Sunday morning rehearsal, and Fisher scratched his cornea hours before Monday’s episode.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin