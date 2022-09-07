'DWTS': Tom Bergeron Didn't Think Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Marriage Would Last

Tom Bergeron is not just an exceptional game show host. He could also be excellent at predicting how marriages will go. During a stop on Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke's podcast Burke in the Game, Bergeron told Burke he did not think her marriage with Matthew Lawrence would last. Burke, 38, filed for divorce in February, after less than three years of marriage.

"Did you think that I was ever going to be sitting here single again when you were at my wedding?" Burke asked the former DWTS host. Bergeron, 67, paused before answering, prompting Burke to egg him on. "I remember thinking I would happily go to as many weddings as you had," Bergeron eventually replied, notes Us Weekly.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006 when his brother, Joey Lawrence, appeared on DWTS. They dated off and on until they reunited for good in 2017. They got engaged in May 2018 and married a year later. Burke filed for divorce in February, citing "irreconcilable differences." Last week, Burke agreed to an "uncontested" divorce, bringing the proceedings to a quick end. They did not have children.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Burke clarified her August comments about DWTS newbies surviving. It was taken as a dig at Tyra Banks, whose performance has been controversial since she took over hosting duties from Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Burke said the comments were "taken out of context" and Banks was not the only DWTS rookie she was referring to.

"I respect her very much," Burke said, via Page Six. "I want to be clear that when I say I would love Tom Bergeron to come back on the show, that doesn't entail necessarily that Tyra has to be fired or I don't want Tyra there."

However, she still told Bergeron she would "love" for him to return. "I think it would be so amazing, especially if I'm involved with the show somehow," Burke said. "It doesn't mean that I want Tyra out. People just need to stop it."

DWTS Season 31 will stream exclusively on Disney+, beginning on Sept. 19. Banks will return as host, with Alfonso Ribeiro joining as co-host. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be back as judges. The known cast so far features Joseph Baena, Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Jordin Sparks, and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, and Lindsay Arnold will not return as pro dancers.