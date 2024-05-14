Why TLC's Chilli Isn't Afraid of Marriage Anymore

Chilli can't stop beaming over her beau, Matthew Lawrence. And after swearing off marriage for several years, she says Lawrence has changed her perspective. While speaking on the Boy Meets World staple, the TLC songstress revealed in an interview with The Portia Show that she's not afraid of heading down the aisle. And she gives much of the credit to her romance with Lawrence.

"I don't have any fear at all when it comes to him," she told host Portia Bruner on the show's May 13 broadcast. "It is just the way he is as a man, you know?" Chilli added. They began dating in 2022. "He is a good guy. He has an amazing heart and I mean, he checks off all of my list — except for a few I don't know yet — but we'll figure that part out."

She says their relationship is easy, which is something foreign to the both of them. "This is the first time that we have both experienced being in a relationship to where, I mean, there's no drama at all," she told Bruner. "We get along and we have differences but we, still to this day, we've never had an argument. I don't even understand why we would have to have an argument in the first place."

And the actor's brother, Joey Lawrence, has given his stamp of approval. He told Page Six recently: "At the end of the day, it's about being happy, right? You just try to find somebody that you could be happy with. So I'm happy that my brother's happy and that Chilli and he are happy together. That's all you hope for, no matter what happens, one way or another [because] you don't know."

Lawrence was previously married to Dancing With the Stars staple, Cheryl Burke. Their divorce resulted in a pet custody dispute. Of the split, Lawrence said: "It tested me. And I learned so much about myself, and I'm so thankful and blessed for the opportunity to grow and that's what came out of it," he told Entertainment Tonight. He added on his Brotherly Love podcast: "I ended up getting involved with people that I was trying to please. It never frickin' works."

For his part, he's gushed equally over Chilli publicly. "Life is always a surprise," Lawrence told ET. "My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special. She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."