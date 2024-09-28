Cheryl Burke Seemingly Writes Off Any 'DWTS' Return: 'Done With That'

Dancing With the Stars is back with another season, meaning there are always a few eyes on the various pros, both past and present. It has been a dramatic few months before the start of the season, which former pro Cheryl Burke has commented on through her podcast and on social media. Just don't think that means she wants to come back already.

According to Us Weekly, Burke has no interest in returning and actually seems over the entire process. "I'm done with that," the DWTS alum told Us Weekly while promoting her podcast, Sex Lies and Spray Tans. "Feelings aside, I just have zero interest in teaching another celebrity how to dance, to be quite honest."

Burke didn't hide her desire to join the judge's table before she departed from the series after 26 seasons. But as she tells the outlet, she still has some "unanswered questions" about why she was passed over on the show.

"I can only assume – obviously I would guess it was the podcast – but hopefully now they understand that there's no harm in this podcast whatsoever," Burke adds. "We don't even talk about the show until the end and most of the interview [is] about them."

She noted her desire to become a judge on the show before her official retirement, telling Variety the show was "well aware" she was looking for a new role.

"They are very well aware that I want that seat. It's not that I just want it, I just know that I can contribute because I am an expert in ballroom dancing. I can say that with confidence. I can also say that my teaching methods haven't been known to being sugar-coated," she told Variety. "They have been very well aware for probably a few years now. So unfortunately, that decision is not up to me. I would love to still be a part of the family, I just would love a different role on the show."