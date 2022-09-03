'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Makes Big Move in Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke came to an agreement with her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence on their divorce. The dancing pro agreed to an "uncontested" divorce with the Boy Meets World alum, bringing their divorce to a quick end and claiming they've filed their own agreement with the court.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement," court documents state, according to The Blast. The divorce was swift after the split was filed back in February 2022, initially filed by Burke after 3 years together.

Six months after filing for divorce, Cheryl Burke petitioned for an uncontested dissolution. https://t.co/zFy1YNzqGA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 2, 2022

The pair had been connected since meeting through Joey Lawrence's appearance on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. Burke addressed the split on social media at the time.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Burke wrote. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you've given me."

The divorce seemed to hold for a period until May when Burke filed for a speedy divorce by trial, seeming to want to speed up the process to separate from Lawrence. This preceded Burke seeming to hint at discovering infidelity, posting a video revealing details.

"When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," Burke wrote on top of the video. "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever." Burke included hashtags saying "exes suck, goodbye forever, and hope it was worth it."

What isn't clear is if any of that post was in reference to Lawrence. Many thought it was connected given the headlines about the couple, but reports indicate the message was "intentionally not specific," noting her past abusive relationships.

Whatever the case, the divorce is now finished and the couple is officially separated. Dancing With the Stars returns on Sept. 19 with its first season airing on Disney+, possibly also playing a role in the speed of the divorce.