'Dancing With the Stars' Former Host Calls Firing 'Shocking and Disappointing': Brooke Burke Speaks Out

Brooke Burke is opening up about her Dancing With the Stars exit. The television and fitness personality won Season 7 of the dancing competition series with pro partner Derek Hough in 2008 and went on to serve as co-host for Season 10 to Season 17 between 2010 and 2013. Despite seemingly having a good relationship with the ABC series, Burke got candid about being fired while speaking with appearing in the video podcast, Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone when she was if she had enough of the show at that point. Via ET, she said it "was a good ride."

"It's a really good question. I probably had enough, but then when you leave something and you think you've had enough, you kind of, in hindsight, look back and want a little bit more," Burke shared. "As a host, when you're on a live show, it was a long time, and I think I was ready to do other things," she explained. "But I think it's shocking when there's a change in our business, just to humanize it, to be honest, to be vulnerable. I think it was really disappointing. I wasn't expecting it, not that we can ever have a plan in Hollywood, 'cause you know we can't. Things change like that for a variety of reasons. It was for sure time for a number of reasons on both sides, but, yeah, I think that kind of changes. It's always a bummer."

(Photo: Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Back in 2014, Burke appeared on Good Morning America and admitted that she only found out about it "just several weeks before the premiere." Erin Andrews ended up replacing Burke beginning with Season 18, going until Season 29 when she and longtime host Tom Bergeron were let go. Burke slammed Tyra Banks when she took over as host, echoing comments that she's a diva. Banks only hosted for two seasons.

While her departure from DWTS was not the greatest, Brooke Burke praised her former co-host, saying, "He was an amazing host. He was a great co-host. He's so brilliant. So funny. So freaking smart. And I always give him credit because he was one of those men that really knows how to be a partner. No ego, at all. He's flawless, in my opinion. But he always welcomed me and made space for me. And he was a great partner. And not everybody knows how to do that, especially in our town."