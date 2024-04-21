Cheryl Burke Reflects on Biggest Strain on Marriage With Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke reveals how different financial circumstances adversely affected her and husband, Matthew Lawrence's, relationship. "I learned that you can't buy love," the Dancing With the Stars alum said on the April 17 episode of iHeartRadio's Amy & T.J. podcast. "Obviously, I didn't buy my ex-husband, but I definitely would say I was the breadwinner. I supported us."

Cheryl, one of the DWTS' longest-serving dancers when she married the Boy Meets World actor in 2019, said the situation wasn't so "black and white." She added that contributing to their household finances "made me feel good, but then it didn't necessarily make the relationship good."

Similarly, Amy Robach, who married Andrew Shue before she found love with cohost T.J Holmes, said the same thing. "I had a false sense of security," the former GMA3 anchor told Burke. "But it's also emasculating, and so it creates an awful dynamic."

Though she agreed with Robach, Burke was unsure if she would ever want a partner who was the primary provider. "I just don't know if I do," the 39-year-old added. "I gotta let it go. I have to be able to be all the things."

Burke's divorce from Lawrence, 44, was finalized in 2022. According to court documents, neither party will receive spousal support under the premarital agreement.

Despite her past with Lawrence, who is now dating TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Burke is not rushing things and wants to wait before committing to anything serious. As a matter of fact, she has a few non-negotiables that any would-be suitors should be aware of.

"I want someone who wants to evolve, that wants to consistently work on himself, be able to take accountability when needed," she said while on Amy & T.J. "You can blame all day long, but at the end of the day, you're stuck with you for the rest of your freaking life. You better like yourself."