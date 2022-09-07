'Dancing With the Stars' Gives Fans Sneak Peek at Season 31 Cast

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is just days away, and ahead of the season premiere on Disney+, fans are getting their first look at this season's cast. Just before announcing mother-daughter duo Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the first confirmed celebrity contestants Wednesday morning, the hit dancing competition teased the next round of announcements on social media.

Taking to social media ahead of Wednesday's Good Morning America announcement, the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram account shared a gallery of images revealing some of Season 31's cast. Unfortunately for fans of the series, nailing down identifications was far from easy, as all of the people pictured in the post hid their faces behind mirrorballs, a nod to the Mirrorball Trophy they will all be competing for. The account shared the post while teasing, "there's so many amazing stars on this season of [Dancing With the Stars]."

While no identities were revealed, that didn't stop fans from throwing out some guesses. The comments section on the post filled with remarks within minutes, with many acting as sleuths to figure out this season's cast. Names thrown out included everyone from pro dancer Pasha Pashkov to Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena. However, most seemed to be in agreement on one ID: Teresa Guidice. Many fans believed the woman hiding behind the mirrorball in the second photo in the gallery was The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, with one person writing, "I know Teresa Guiduce when i see [Teresa Guidice]," as somebody else commented, "2nd picture on the right is 100% teresa guidice." However, some others suggested that the woman in the image may actually be Guicide's longtime friend, Dolores Catania.

DWTS fans will ultimately have to wait a bit longer to see if their guesses are correct. The Season 31 cast is being announced this week on Good Morning America, with the ABC morning show announcing the D'Amelios as the first cast members Wednesday morning. Speaking of the competition, the TikTok star told GMA, "when it comes to the actual choreography, I would love to maybe do a little nod to why I am even here and what got me here, but I think I'm really going to work on the technical parts of ballroom dance."

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, with Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli returning to judge alongside Tyra Banks and Season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro as co-hosts. Season 31 will not air on ABC, with the competition instead moving to Disney+.