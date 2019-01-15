Sharna Burgess Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Bobby Bones for Surprise Dance at the Ryman

Bobby Bones hosted his “Million Dollar Show” in Nashville on Monday night to benefit St. Jude Children Hospital, and the radio host was joined by a special guest when his former Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess arrived to share the stage with him.

This was awesome. @SharnaBurgess surprises #Nashville crowd at @theryman last night… All set up by her #DWTS partner #bobbybones … and then they Hammer dance. 🔨 Crowd went wild. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B1c94B3IcK — Mike Thiel (@ThielWrites) January 15, 2019

During the show, Bones appeared on stage holding a gold sequined jacket and clutching his Mirrorball Trophy, and while fans were ready to see some moves from the host, they were thrilled when Burgess appeared with Bones as the pair danced to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”

The show was Bones’ fourth annual “Million Dollar Show,” and it was announced during the evening that Bones’ fundraising has so far netted more than $10 million for St. Jude to date.

Along with Burgess, stars like Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Cole Swindell, Lindsay Ell, Maggie Rose, Kristian Bush, Gavin DeGraw, Rachel Wammack, Jon Pardi, Adam Hambrick and Bailey Bryan as well as Bones’ band The Raging Idiots took the stage to perform during the evening.

Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down was also on hand and presented Bones with a $10,000 donation to St. Jude, courtesy of the Better Life Foundation.

Burgess and Bones recently took home the Mirrorball Trophy during Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, though Bones joked that he won’t be doing much dancing in the future, though he did seem to break that vow during Monday’s show.

“I’m never dancing again. I have retired from dancing,” Bones told PEOPLE. “The dancing thing was crazy because I went into it not knowing how hard it actually was. Being around the pros and actually seeing them do their thing, they’re professional athletes.”

He also addressed the negativity he received for his surprising win, explaining that he was fully aware that he wasn’t the best dancer in the room.

“The people on the internet that loved that show were brutal to me,” he said. “If people love dance, you didn’t love me on that show. If people love people going on and trying something new and putting their heart on their sleeve and being uncomfortable, then I think that’s who I was able to connect with. No one who was a ballroom fan was ever going to like me.”

Photo Creidt: Getty / Jason Kempin