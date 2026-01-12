‘DWTS’ Season 34 Finalist Reveals Her Mom Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Halfway Through Season

Alix Earle’s mom was diagnosed with breast cancer while she was competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

The 25-year-old influencer took to TikTok on Sunday to share the news that her mother, Alisa Earle, was undergoing cancer treatment, posting a video showing her by her mother’s side in the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Strong women never give up,” said the voiceover narrating the intimate portrait of Alisa’s health journey, over which Alix wrote “F!ck Cancer.” “We might need a coffee, we might need a good cry, we might need a day in bed, but we will always come back stronger.”

@alixearle Go momma! So proud and inspired by you 🤍 no challenge you can’t face and come back stronger @alisamearle13 love you ♬ Originalton – الـســآحـ🔱ـرة369المقدسة🌟🌬️

“Go momma! So proud and inspired by you,” Alix wrote in the caption. “no challenge you can’t face and come back stronger .. I love you! #breastcancerawareness.”

In the comment section, Alix confirmed that Alisa had been diagnosed halfway through the season of Dancing With the Stars in which she had competed alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, coming in second place to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. “We found out abt halfway through the season and she still showed up every week,” she wrote.

Alix had hinted at “struggling” with personal issues during her time on the ABC dance competition, and in a Dec. 28 TikTok, the influencer revealed that she and her sister Ashtin had spent the day after Christmas with their mom in the hospital, as she was “going through something right now with her health.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

“That day was honestly a little hard for me,” Alix said at the time. “This was also something we found out about while I was on Dancing With the Stars, so that was just another one of the things I was dealing with.”

In a Jan. 7 post, Alix revealed that her mom was in the hospital for an operation, explaining at the time, “I may or may not talk more about this this week. I just want to see how everything goes and, first of all, just be there for her.”

“It’s also something that, during my travels, I had a few cries,” she continued. “But her boyfriend and my sister have been with her this morning. … So, we’re gonna pick her up tomorrow morning from the hospital, because we are gonna be taking care of her.”