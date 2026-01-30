‘DWTS’ Season 34 Celebrity Reveals Sex of First Baby Arriving Soon

Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying are going to be girl dads!

The Pentatonix singer, who recently competed on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, announced the sex of his and his husband’s first child with a showstopping La La Land-themed reveal.

Scott, 34, and Mark, also 34, debuted a music video on Thursday featuring their original take on the Oscar-winning film’s “Someone in the Crowd.”

The video starts with the couple in bed as Mark holds up a newspaper with the headline, “Baby Hoying! Boy or girl? Arriving June 2026.” The dads-to-be then go on to sing to one another as they get ready for the day and imagine what their baby will be like.

“What if they’re into football?” Mark sings, as Scott responds, “Dear God, don’t say such things.”

The couple then sings together, “No matter what they’re into, we’ll love them just the same.”

“Just because a baby is a certain gender doesn’t mean they have certain interests,” Mark says later in the song. “Like a boy can like glitter and a girl can play hockey? Well, it’s true, so I don’t think we place any expectations on our baby before they’re born.”

As they open their front door, a pink light shines in, as the couple sings, “Our baby is a girl!” The expectant parents then break into singing and dancing in the streets while wearing all pink before the camera cuts to them on a heart-shaped float.

Scott Hoying, Mark Hoying at the One Host Toast to the Emmys event held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“When our daughter grows up, what if she comes out to us as-,” asks Scott, as Mark responds, “You don’t need to have the answers. Take it day by day. Even if our daughter says she’s…”

“Straight,” Scott whispers, as the backup dancers gasp. “Yes,” Mark replies, as Scott pouts, “No.”

“Will she think this music video is really sweet?” the couple goes on to ask as the video closes out with a bang, “Or will it haunt her the rest of her life?”

In the comment section, Scott’s DWTS partner Rylee Arnold celebrated the announcement, calling it “officially the most iconic gender reveal,” and gushing, “I’m so happy for you guys!!!!! can’t wait to meet bay girl!!!!”

Scott and Mark tied the knot in July 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, Calif., after six years together. In October 2025, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.