‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celeb Reveals Pregnancy News on Dedication Night

Scott Hoying’s Dedication Night performance on Dancing With the Stars came with an extra sweet surprise.

The Pentatonix singer, 34, announced during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC dance competition that he and husband Mark Manio Hoying, 34, are expecting their first baby together.

Scott dedicated this week’s foxtrot to his song “Parallel” to his husband, telling pro partner Rylee Arnold, “I am so in love with him, and I have been hoping we would make it to this week. I felt like I was always dating mean guys. When I met Mark, it felt like I could exhale. I could be myself.”

Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying at the One Host Toast to the Emmys event held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

He continued, “What happens is your self-esteem starts to heal, and that starts to trickle into all areas of your life. He’s so special.”

Mark also told Arnold there was “one more piece of news” to share with her, announcing, “We’re having a baby! Our surrogate is pregnant!” Scott excitedly added, “We’re gonna be dads.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, couldn’t hold back their excitement when it came to expanding their family. “We’ve dreamed of this our whole lives,” Mark gushed. “Scott’s gonna be the best dad in the whole world.” Scott added, “I’m so excited to start a family with him. I just feel like we’re really, really lucky.”

Scott and Mark also shared their big news on Instagram Tuesday, posting a video of their original reaction to their big baby news, set to Sydney Rose’s “Turning Page.” Scott captioned the video, “We’re having a baby.”

“I’m crying you guys!!! you will be the most amazing dads EVER!!!!!” Arnold commented. Fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart added, “Congratulations you two!! You will be the most wonderful, joyful, amazing parents,” while Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in, “Congratulations to you both. You are going to be the best dads.”