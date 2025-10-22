‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ends in Another Shocking Elimination on ‘Wicked’ Night

Dancing With the Stars went big for Wicked Night on Tuesday, and it ended on a note that even the Wizard of Oz would be shocked about.

Grammy winner and Pentatonix member Scott Hoying was sent home with partner Rylee Arnold.

Last week’s Dedication Night ended with no elimination, meaning current couples would be moving on. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, The Traitors winner and content creator Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Pentatonix member Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, and comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) RYLEE ARNOLD, SCOTT HOYING

Each couple performed a routine to a song from the Oscar-nominated film Wicked and the upcoming film, Wicked: For Good, and in front of guest judge, director Jon M. Chu. Cast members Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh were also on hand for some special video messages. Scores from last week and tonight were combined, with Leavitt and Ballas at the top of the leader board with 72, while Richter and Slater were at the bottom with 51.

The bottom three ended up being Richter and Slater, Hoying and Arnold, and Efron and Karagach. When all was said and done, Hoying and Arnold’s contemporary to “The Wizard and I” and their total score of 58 was not enough to keep them on for another week, bringing yet another shocker to the ballroom.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) SCOTT HOYING, RYLEE ARNOLD

Next week will be the fan-favorite Halloween Night, and the remaining couples will surely be bringing their best spooky and frightening performances. Two-time Mirrorball champ Cheryl Burke will be back in the ballroom as a guest judge, and there is no telling what scary surprises and shocking eliminations will be next.

Season 34 is already halfway through, and the competition is getting tougher. Wicked Night saw numerous 10s being thrown out, but no perfect score as of yet. That could all change next week. Make sure to tune in to new episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.