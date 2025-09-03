A Fan-Favorite ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Is Officially Back for Season 34 After Years Away

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will feature the return of a beloved pro!

Mark Ballas is making his pro return to the DWTS ballroom for the first time in three years, competing alongside The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Whitney Leavitt in Season 34.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ballas has been a fan favorite pro since his DWTS debut in 2007, winning the Mirrorball Trophy three times before retiring after Season 31 in 2022, which he won alongside Charli D’Amelio. Ballas has since returned for cameo appearances, serving as a guest judge and performing alongside judge Derek Hough last season.

Leavitt celebrated Ballas’ return on her Instagram shortly after his role in Season 34 was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday. “I’M SCREAMING!!!!!” she captioned a video of Ballas picking her up for a dramatic lift.

Fans speculated earlier this summer that Ballas would be making his way back to the ballroom for Season 34 after he shared a video in July of a dance routine with DWTS pro Jenna Johnson that he captioned, “Going back to basics is not a step backward. It’s often the first step to progress,” in addition to a mirrorball emoji.

Leavitt’s fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star will be paired with newcomer pro Jan Ravnik, who comes to Dancing With the Stars following a stint performing alongside Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.

Also competing on Season 34 are Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, who is paired with pro partner Ezra Sosa; The Traitors star Dylan Efron with pro Daniella Karagach; Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel with Pasha Pashkov; Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, who will compete alongside Rylee Arnold; The Parent Trap‘s Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten; NBA legend Baron Davis with pro Britt Stewart; actor Corey Feldman with Jenna Johnson; Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong; comedian Andy Richter with pro Emma Slater; social media influencer Alix Earle, who is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy; and Hilaria Baldwin, who will dance with pro Gleb Savchenko.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are returning as co-hosts for Season 34, as are judges Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+.