‘Dancing With the Stars’: Major Olympian Revealed for Season 34

Jordan Chiles is bringing a dose of Olympic excellence into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for Season 34.

The gold medal-winning gymnast, who competed with Team USA in Paris last year, was announced as another competitor on the upcoming season of the ABC ballroom dance competition on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning America.

While Chiles told Lara Spencer that she wasn’t sure how much her gymnastics training would help with dancing, the athlete said, “I definitely can say that the work ethic — that part I feel confident is definitely there.”

Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Asked if she would be doing any flips in the ballroom this season, Chiles answered, “Oh, of course!” adding, “What I’m really best known [for] is to flip, so [I’ll be] just incorporating that as best as I can.” When it comes to her pro partner, who will be announced later in Wednesday’s broadcast, Chiles said that they were “very much aware” of her flipping plans.

As for which competition has been harder to train for — the Olympics or Dancing With the Stars — Chiles answered with a laugh that “probably Dancing With the Stars is a little harder!”

Fans have been convinced of Chiles’ participation in Season 34 of DWTS since Sunday, when the competition’s official social media pages shared a photo of a star and her partner holding mirrorballs in front of their faces. Social media sleuths had already suspected that the celebrity resembled Chiles, but their theories were largely confirmed when USA Gymnastics posted the photo on its own account.

Jordan Chiles attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

The full cast of pros and celebrities is set to be revealed on Wednesday’s Good Morning America broadcast. The show has previously announced four celebrity contestants who will be taking to the dance floor this season: Robert Irwin, conservationist and son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin; social media influencer Alix Earle; and two Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars, Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are returning as hosts for the upcoming season, as are judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+.