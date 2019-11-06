‘DWTS’: Watch Exact Moment Sean Spicer and New Partner Realize They Aren’t Being Sent Home

To the surprise of everyone, even himself, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer survived yet another week of Dancing With the Stars eliminations. He’s continually been one of the worst dancers on the show and earned the worst scores of the night on Monday. Yet once again, he won enough fan votes to dance another week.

the reactions from every team are incredible. even Sean Spicer and his partner know they suck and should be going home #DWTS pic.twitter.com/uEFKTw6tQ9 — Matt Sullivan (@msully_94) November 5, 2019

Cameras caught the exact moment Spicer was declared safe. He appeared to breathe a big sigh of relief, but the look on the face of his partner Jenna Johnson really told the story. Her eyes got huge when her and Spicer’s name was called, before the two embraced in a shocked hug.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spicer tweeted after the show that he was just as shocked as most viewers.

“That makes two of us. But seriously thank you to everyone who believed in me and voted, can’t thank you all enough,” he wrote. “Especially Jenna for stepping in, and Lindsay for getting me here.”

Plenty of fans were there to show support on social media for Spicer.

“Congratulations Sean. Keep up the good work,” one wrote. “You improve every week, you have a great attitude. You just need to loosen up a bit! Relax and keep having fun! You’ve got all my votes!”

“Sean, you are GREAT! A fan favorite dancer has nothing to do with politics or favorite entertainer! We just all LOVE YOU,” another wrote.

Not everyone was thrilled with the decision, including judge Carrie Ann Inaba. She told Us Weekly after the show about her frustrations over Spicer surviving.

“My reaction to Sean being saved, it’s frustrating,” she said. “There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It’s always been the audience and the judges’ perspective. So I’m not — I can’t be mad at it, but it’s frustrating.”

“We want the people to be involved, and this is the way they are voting,” she continued. “It’s hard because sometimes I hear the feedback from the people. ‘Hey, why aren’t the best dancers staying in?’ Well, that’s up to you guys. I’m doing my job, right? And people need to vote. So, I just hope that those who are frustrated with this happening as well vote as passionately as the people who support Sean.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.