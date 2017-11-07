Six Former ‘DWTS’ Competitors Returning on Monday Night’s Episode

Six Dancing With the Stars favorites will return on Monday night’s episode for a series of trio dances.

Each of the six remaining couples will link up with either a previous winner or finalist for a second dance. The trio dances’ scores will be added together with the scores from the standard couples’ dances.

There will be a mix of recent competitors and throwbacks returning.

Season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, season 23 winner Laurie Hernandez, season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro and season 17 runner-up Corbin Bleu are all poised to return after a few years off the dance floor.

The two early competitors returning are inaugural season winner Kelly Monaco and season 6 winner Kristi Yamaguchi.

To add to the excitement, several of these celebs will be reunited with their former pro partners for the dances.

Riberio will reunite with Witney Carson for a jive alongside Frankie Muniz. Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas will come together with Lindsey Stirling for jazz routine set to a Seth MacFarlane selection from the Sing soundtrack.

Additionally, Jennings and Emma Slater will dance a James Brown-scored cha cha with Drew Scott, and Hernandez will link back up with Valentin Chmerkovskiy for a jive set to B.o.B.’s “Magic” alongside Victoria Arlen.

Bleu and Monaco will be with new partners, being as their original partners are no longer competing.

The High School Musical alum will salsa with Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher while the General Hospital star will rumba to a Niall Horan song with Cheryl Burke and Terrell Owens.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.