‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Hits Miami Beach in New Bikini Photos

Sharna Burgess is proof positive that dancing is a great way to stay in shape! The Dancing With the Stars pro showed off her fit figure while vacationing in Miami Beach over the weekend.

The pro dancer showed off her impressive abs and toned legs on social media while rocking a white and orange bikini striding into the surf.

“Walking into Monday like… #letsdothis,” she captioned the photo.

In another slideshow of her beach trip, Burgess appeared to be searching for inspiration for her next tropical vacation, writing, “I need more! Tell me below your dream beach vacay, I need ideas!!!” under photos of her looking pensive in a navy two-piece.

Sharna is likely in need of some time off after the grueling accelerated season Dancing With the Stars: Athletes put the dancers and their star partners through. While Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson ended up taking home the Mirrorball trophy, Burgess and her Washington Redskins player partner Josh Norman came close, ending up in the final three.

The pair’s natural dance chemistry led to a number of dating rumors early on in the season, but Burgess was quick to shut them down in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I am the only single woman on the show, so naturally if there is anyone that people are gonna think there is a showmance for, I am your girl, apparently,” Burgess joked after Mirai Nagasu told the publication that everyone was leaving the showmance to her fellow dancer.

“What would our shipping name even be?” she asked. “‘#TeamNoWeAreNotDating!”

Burgess did lay down the law with her athlete partner as well, sending him to ballet class, he revealed.

“I was in there trying to learn how to get my posture right… the little girls are just laughing at me the whole time!” Norman revealed. “But I did it because I want to win this competition, as bad enough as it is.”

“I got all the things in this Cha Cha… We got some tricks in it, some wow moments all within the rules and obviously abs,” Burgess said.

The two will always be winners in our hearts!

