'DWTS' Pro Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon

Jenna Johnson is mourning the death of niece Lennon Sky Johnson after the Dancing With the Stars pro's younger brother and sister-in-law suffered a devastating loss last week. Johnson took to Instagram Wednesday to share the difficult news, posting a photo of Lennon's parents, Skyler and Ashton, and the rest of their family at the cemetery.

In the photos, Johnson's family gathers around Lennon's tiny casket, which is crowned with a bouquet of roses. "My angel little brother and sweet sister in law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week," Johnson wrote in the caption. "I've been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and that our whole family was able to be together in honor of our beautiful niece, Lennon Sky Johnson."

The dancer then asked fans to "please send Skyler and Ashton all of the love and prayers." Johnson's sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd, who also appeared on Dancing With the Stars as a pro, left her love in the comment section. "Hard to 'like' this post. Sending you and your family all the love," commented Murgatroyd, who is married to Maks Chmerkovskiy, the brother of Johnson's husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Ashton took to Instagram shortly after to share the loss from her own profile. "On December 2, 2022 our sweet little angel girl was stillborn," she captioned the post. "We're so grateful we got to meet her & snuggle her precious body. We love our Lenny girl so much & have felt her presence daily. We know that she will always be with us, watching over us, & comforting us throughout our life."

The tragic loss of Lennon comes just over three months after Johnson and her husband Val announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy. "Our biggest dream come true yet," the pregnant DWTS pro wrote on Instagram in July. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."